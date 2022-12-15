Pumas UNAM will face Cruz Azul for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will play against each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an interesting game between two teams that will seek the next tournament to improve what was done in the Liga MX Clausura 2022, which was really bad in both cases. In the case of Pumas UNAM, they barely obtained 14 points, remaining in 16th position, only ahead of Atlas and Queretaro. They weren't even close to Requalification.

In the case of Cruz Azul, they obtained 24 points, finishing in 7th position, and thus reaching Requalification. There they beat Leon advancing to the quarterfinals, where they could do little against Monterrey, who beat them 3-0 in the second leg after drawing 0-0 in the first leg. They certainly have a lot to improve.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will face Cruz Azul for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Costa Rica: 7 PM

Dominican Republic: 9 PM

El Salvador: 7 PM

Guatemala: 7 PM

Honduras: 7 PM

Mexico: 7 PM

Nicaragua: 7 PM

Panama: 8 PM

USA: 8 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD

El Salvador: TUDN, Sky HD

Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: TUDN Live, Sky HD, VIX+, Nu9ve, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, TUDN

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: Sky HD, TUDN

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

