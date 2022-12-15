Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will play against each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
It will be an interesting game between two teams that will seek the next tournament to improve what was done in the Liga MX Clausura 2022, which was really bad in both cases. In the case of Pumas UNAM, they barely obtained 14 points, remaining in 16th position, only ahead of Atlas and Queretaro. They weren't even close to Requalification.
In the case of Cruz Azul, they obtained 24 points, finishing in 7th position, and thus reaching Requalification. There they beat Leon advancing to the quarterfinals, where they could do little against Monterrey, who beat them 3-0 in the second leg after drawing 0-0 in the first leg. They certainly have a lot to improve.
Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time
Pumas UNAM will face Cruz Azul for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
Costa Rica: 7 PM
Dominican Republic: 9 PM
El Salvador: 7 PM
Guatemala: 7 PM
Honduras: 7 PM
Mexico: 7 PM
Nicaragua: 7 PM
Panama: 8 PM
USA: 8 PM (ET)
Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD
El Salvador: TUDN, Sky HD
Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: TUDN Live, Sky HD, VIX+, Nu9ve, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, TUDN
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: Sky HD, TUDN
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA