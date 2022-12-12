Pumas UNAM and Toluca will face each other in a presasaon game at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium. Find out here the kick-off time, as well as how to watch or live stream free this game.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2022 Friendly game in your country

The 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura is right around the corner. So, Pumas UNAM will face Toluca at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium for a preseason game. Here you can check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch it.

Last semester wasn't all bad news for Pumas UNAM. The team managed by Andres Lillini at that the time, clinched a spot in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final, but fell short to an MLS side. Also, Pumas were one of the teams that won three games or less in the regular season of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

On the other side Toluca probably one of their best tournaments in the last five seasons. However, the team managed by Ignacio Ambriz couldn't handle the pressure. Especially in the first leg of the finals matchup, which destroyed their chances to clinch a new Liga MX title. However, Toluca could be one of the top candidates for the next tournament.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will play against Toluca on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City in a preseason game part of a preseason tournament.

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 7:00 PM

Guatemala: 7:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Nicaragua: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, Nu9ve

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA