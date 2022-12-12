The 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura is right around the corner. So, Pumas UNAM will face Toluca at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium for a preseason game. Here you can check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch it.
Last semester wasn't all bad news for Pumas UNAM. The team managed by Andres Lillini at that the time, clinched a spot in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final, but fell short to an MLS side. Also, Pumas were one of the teams that won three games or less in the regular season of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.
On the other side Toluca probably one of their best tournaments in the last five seasons. However, the team managed by Ignacio Ambriz couldn't handle the pressure. Especially in the first leg of the finals matchup, which destroyed their chances to clinch a new Liga MX title. However, Toluca could be one of the top candidates for the next tournament.
Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time
Pumas UNAM will play against Toluca on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City in a preseason game part of a preseason tournament.
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM
El Salvador: 7:00 PM
Guatemala: 7:00 PM
Honduras: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Nicaragua: 7:00 PM
Panama: 8:00 PM
United States: 8:00 PM
Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala: TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, Nu9ve
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA