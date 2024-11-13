NFL News: Colts make final decision on Anthony Richardson's future for the rest of the season

Indianapolis Colts made a final decision on the future of quarterback Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts season has been one of fluctuation when it comes to selecting a starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Shane Steichen started Anthony Richardson early, then flipped to veteran Joe Flacco, leaving the Colts to make a final decision on the future of their 2023 first-round draft pick.

Indianapolis has not been able to get back on track in the league, compiling a 4-6 record with three consecutive losses. A second-place finish in the AFC South leaves them well-positioned to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the Colts must solve their leadership problem on the field.

The Colts make the final decision to name Anthony Richardson the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, sending Joe Flacco back to the bench after two starts against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. In total, three quarterbacks have now played for the Indianapolis franchise.

Richardson made six starts this season, completing 59 passes on 133 attempts for 958 yards and four touchdowns, while being intercepted seven times. Flacco, meanwhile, was not in the long-term plans. However, the 39-year-old veteran has played a prominent role from the start in four games, completing 113 passes for 1167 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Richardson’s words after his substitution in Week 9

“Of course it hurts to be demoted to the bench. It’s an opportunity to grow, and if I get it, I’ll take it. You live and learn,” Richardson had admitted when he was relegated to the reserve for Joe Flacco in the days leading up to Week 9 of the NFL season with the Colts. He seems like a player who has learned.

What is the next game for the Indianapolis Colts?

The Colts will have Richardson back in action at starting quarterback when they take on the New York Jets in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The team featuring star Aaron Rodgers has won just one of its last seven games.