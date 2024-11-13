Jerry Jones is dealing with a lot of problems around the Dallas Cowboys. They have a 3-6 record, Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the season and, to make things worse, Micah Parsons just sparked a huge controversy about head coach Mike McCarthy.

“That’s above my pay grade, if Mike’s coach again next year. All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go where he wants to. Guys I kind of feel bad for is guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year, on their way out, because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So, those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Although Parsons later said that his words were misinterpreted by NFL experts and fans, there was no way to stop the scandal. Considering McCarthy is probably going to be fired without a Super Bowl to show for, the star linebacker’s comments added fuel to the situation.

What did Micah Parsons say about Mike McCarthy?

Micah Parsons tried to clarify on his podcast that his previous quotes referred to the ability for any head coach to a find job easier and faster than a player who is close to retirement.

Then, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones was asked if he had a problem with Parsons’ comments about Mike McCarthy. Jones said he understands his player as, throughout the years, many of his own statements have been taken out of context.

“I’m not a good evaluator here for you. Do you think I’ve ever had anything interpreted in a way that I probably said it that way that 99% of the people would interpret it (laughs)? It’s a whoops and I didn’t mean it to sound that way. Well, you’re talking to the wrong guy. I’ve had that happen a lot as you well know. I know those kinds of things happen.”

Will Micah Parsons sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons is under contract until 2025, but, that’s precisely why the next months are crucial to give him a massive extension. However, the situation with McCarthy won’t compromise that scenario as Jerry Jones clearly went public to defend his linebacker.

“It was not meant, no matter how it sounded, as a critique of the coaches or the coach. It was meant as a concern for the veteran players such as Zack Martin that might not have that much more in their careers left. He meant it as a concern to them because they don’t have the length of time to right the ship. That’s how it was meant. There’s no doubt in my mind it was meant that way.”

