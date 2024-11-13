NFL News: Jaguars fans receive important injury update on Trevor Lawrence

The challenge of turning around a tough season in the NFL becomes even more difficult with the injury to Trevor Lawrence. HC Doug Pederson revealed whether or not the star QB will be available for the next game.

The NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars has certainly fallen short of the high expectations set at its start. To make matters worse, the injury to their star QB, Trevor Lawrence, has all but dashed any hopes of securing a wild card spot. Regarding his availability for next weekend, Doug Pederson made one thing clear.

On the immediate horizon are none other than the Detroit Lions, a solid team currently boasting an 8-1 record. The challenge will be even greater, as Lawrence will miss his second consecutive game, making the matchup even tougher for the Jaguars.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who shared the update via his X (formerly Twitter) account, reflecting the information provided by head coach Doug Pederson regarding Trevor Lawrence’s injury.

On his @TomPelissero account, the journalist highlighted: “Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out again this week, per coach Doug Pederson. Mac Jones starts again at Detroit.”

Mac Jones #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks onto the field for warmups prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

With the absence of the former Clemson QB confirmed, once again, Mac Jones will take the start, having also started in last weekend’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Pederson’s confidence in Mac Jones

Despite the challenges and the absence of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has expressed confidence in Mac Jones stepping up as the starter. With Jones leading the charge for the second consecutive week, Pederson believes the young quarterback has the ability to manage the offense and keep the team competitive.

“He’s excited to have another opportunity, obviously a chance for him to rebound,” Pederson said. “I think as team … rally around him, support him, and get ready to play a really good football team.“

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Can the Jaguars turn the things around?

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined and a tough road ahead, the Jacksonville Jaguars face a critical moment in their season. Despite the setbacks, the team still has the talent to turn things around—if they can rally under pressure and find a way to bounce back.

Ahead lie three formidable opponents, and with just one more loss to any of them, the Jaguars’ slim hopes of securing a miraculous Wild Card spot by the end of the regular season would be dashed instantly.

First, and perhaps the toughest challenge, is a visit to Detroit to face none other than Jared Goff’s Lions. Following that, and with their playoff hopes perhaps already sealed, the Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans and then the Tennessee Titans.