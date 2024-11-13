NBA News: Suns star Bradley Beal breaks silence on midgame exit against Jazz

The Phoenix Suns secured a victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup opener, but the game took an unexpected turn when Bradley Beal exited the court mid-game.

In a tightly contested NBA Cup opener, the Phoenix Suns secured a 120-112 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Despite missing Kevin Durant, head coach Mike Budenholzer’s squad proved its depth, with standout performances from Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, Beal’s early exit during the game raised concerns among fans.

Beal, who is expected to shoulder some scoring load in Durant’s absence, left the court midway through the third quarter and did not return. Following the game, he spoke with AZ Central’s Duane Rankin to address the situation.

“I just got tight, it’s probably lingering a bit from an issue in the last game, kind of compensation thing. But it was just precautionary since we’ve got one tomorrow.” Beal appeared optimistic about his availability.

“It feels good now. Still a little tight, but hopefully I’ll be ready for the next game. I’ll see how it feels Wednesday morning.” With the Suns set to face the Sacramento Kings next, Budenholzer may need to prepare a contingency plan if Beal is unable to play.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Beal responds to Booker’s comments on his injury

Devin Booker, who witnessed Beal’s discomfort on the court, shared his thoughts after the game against the Jazz. Beal later responded to Booker’s remarks, saying, “That’s a strong possibility,” when asked about Booker’s suggestion that he might have “kicked himself.” Beal elaborated, “We’re reviewing it now. There were a couple of moments where I felt it starting to tighten up.”

Fans are now anxiously awaiting an official update on Beal’s status. With Durant’s return still some time away, the Suns will rely heavily on Beal to maintain their momentum, as well as Booker, a player that scored 31 points against the Jazz and was one of the Suns key players.

Beal reflects on the Suns’ efforts against the Jazz

Durant’s absence has forced the Suns to adjust their approach, and Beal acknowledged the team’s efforts to step up in his absence. “We’ve got to keep stepping up,” Beal said. “Everyone has to be more aggressive offensively. There are a lot of points we need to make up.”

Beal also highlighted areas for improvement, adding, “I think we’re doing a good job overall. There are stretches where we relax, and it lets teams back into games. But I liked how we competed tonight and our attention to detail with our shots.”

As the Suns prepare for Wednesday’s matchup against the Kings in the NBA regular season, they’ll aim to build on their strong showing against the Jazz while addressing any lingering challenges from Beal’s injury scare.