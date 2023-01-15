Even though Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in a historic manner, their jubilation was marred by the actions of their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was awarded the Golden Glove. Here, find out what possible punishment the goalkeeper and Argentina could face.

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's goalkeeper, has been under fire for a slew of controversial antics after the team's World Cup victory, including carrying a baby doll with a Kylian Mbappe mask affixed to its head during a parade in Buenos Aires. In the midst of postgame festivities, Martinez even made light of his dislike for the Frenchman by suggesting a minute of quiet be observed for the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

It was the 30-year-old shot-stopper who saved a possible game-winning shot from Randal Kolo Muani in the 105th minute of the championship game, and then he stopped Kingsley Coman in the shootout to give Argentina their first World Cup title since 1986. However, Dibu's off-the-field antics, particularly his post-game celebrations, have caused quite a stir.

Just as he did after winning the Golden Glove at the 2021 Copa America, the celebration of his success in Qatar 2022 was marked by a complete lack of decorum. Numerous experts and celebrities have already called for FIFA to take Martinez's Golden Glove away because of his offensive gesture.

What kind of punishment does Emiliano Martinez face from FIFA?

Many people across the globe were horrified and outraged by the Aston Villa goalkeeper's celebration when he made a disrespectful gesture with the trophy while accepting it. Martinez then said that he made the gesture for the French supporters: “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me."

But despite his justification, FIFA have issued a statement that shows both Martinez and Argentina have violated many sections of the FIFA disciplinary code. They said that there was a possibility that Lionel Scaloni's side had broken regulations pertaining to "offensive behavior and infringement of the principles of fair play" and "misconduct of players and officials."

The Argentinean FA is also being looked at by FIFA for any violations of media and marketing guidelines. La Albiceleste appear to have committed a large number of violations and will be punished for it in one way or another by FIFA, which is trying to send a strong message about inappropriate celebrations during the World Cup.