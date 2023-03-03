Rangers will receive Kilmarnock in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Rangers will play against Kilmarnock this Saturday, March 4 in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals, Rangers, come from a hard blow after what was the defeat at the Old Firm against Celtic for the Scottish League Cup. Of course they want to leave that bad result behind and concentrate on fighting for the top spot in the Premiership. They are a little far from the leaders, precisely their rivals (9 points) but they want to try until the end.

And they have a good chance to get all three points as their rivals will be Kilmarnock, who occupy the penultimate position of the Scottish Premiership. They have barely been able to get 24 points in 27 games played. It seems difficult that they can get enough points to get out of the relegation group, but of course, they want to try.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (March 5)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Scotland: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Rangers vs Kilmarnock: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The transmission of this game for both Scotland and the rest of the world will be done through rangerspayments.streamamg.com.