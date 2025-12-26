Where to watch Morocco vs Mali live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco and Mali will face each other in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Group A headlines with a pivotal rivalry matchup that could shape the race for first place, as tournament favorites Morocco square off against Mali. Morocco sits alone atop the group after grinding out a hard-fought opening win over a stubborn Comoros side.

On the other hand, Mali opened with a 1–1 draw against a resilient Zambia squad that left little margin for error. Though Morocco enters as the clear favorite, Mali embraces the underdog role and believes it can deliver a surprise in a game with major group-stage implications.

When will the Morocco vs Mali match be played?

Morocco will clash with Mali for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Friday, December 26. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Aliou Dieng of Mali in a game with Al Ahly – David Ramos/Getty Images

Morocco vs Mali: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Morocco and Mali live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.