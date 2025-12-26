Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Morocco vs Mali live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco take on Mali for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesSoufiane Rahimi of Morocco

Morocco and Mali will face each other in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Morocco vs Mali online in the US on Fubo]

Group A headlines with a pivotal rivalry matchup that could shape the race for first place, as tournament favorites Morocco square off against Mali. Morocco sits alone atop the group after grinding out a hard-fought opening win over a stubborn Comoros side.

On the other hand, Mali opened with a 1–1 draw against a resilient Zambia squad that left little margin for error. Though Morocco enters as the clear favorite, Mali embraces the underdog role and believes it can deliver a surprise in a game with major group-stage implications.

Advertisement

When will the Morocco vs Mali match be played?

Morocco will clash with Mali for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Friday, December 26. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Aliou Dieng of Mali in a game with Al Ahly – David Ramos/Getty Images

Aliou Dieng of Mali in a game with Al Ahly – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Morocco vs Mali: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Morocco and Mali live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Egypt vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Egypt vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Andy Reid sends strong message on Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos
NFL

Andy Reid sends strong message on Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos

Better Collective Logo