Real Betis play against Manchester United at the Round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Betis and Manchester United meet in a game for the Round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla on March 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM (ET). The home team need a miracle to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League potential lineups.

Real Betis made the worst mistake of allowing 4 goals during the 1st leg game against Manchester United, that score puts them in one of the worst possible situations.

Manchester United had a longer road than Real Betis to reach this stage, they had to play in the Knockout playoffs and they won against a favorite like Barcelona.

Real Betis probable lineup

Real Betis had serious defensive problems during the 4-1 loss in England, plus they barely managed to score a goal that doesn't help much back at home.

Five Real Betis players have scored two goals each in the current UEFA Europa League edition, but most of those goals were scored against underdogs.

This is the likely Real Betis’s lineup for this game: Claudio Bravo, Guido Rodríguez, Juanmi, Luiz Henrique, William Carvalho, Germán Pezzella, Joaquín, Luiz Felipe, Abner, Ayoze Pérez, Youssouf Sabaly.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United don't have to do much to advance to the next round, they need a draw or just score a goal for the home team to have to score 5+ goals which will be next to impossible.

Marcus Rashford is the Manchester United top scorer at the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League with 5 goals scored. Antony has two goals and eight other players have one goal each.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Lisandro Martínez, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Raphaël Varane, Diogo Dalot, Antony, Luke Shaw, Wout Weghorst.