The $70 million signing from Brazil got bashed by Real Madrid fans for a now deleted tweet regarding Lionel Messi.

Endrick made headlines less than a week ago by signing with Real Madrid for a record transfer fee for a 16-year-old. Not only that, the Brazilian striker will not be allowed, due to child labor laws, to play for the Spanish giants until 2024.

What seemed like a marriage made in heaven, the best young Brazilian prospect, and the biggest club in the world, has already gone sour all due to a tweet. After Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup, Endrick heaped praise at former Barcelona legend and bitter Real Madrid rival, Lionel Messi for a goal and two assist performance.

"Messi is absurd man” was the tweet in question, what resulted was a barrage of insults and bashing by “fans” claiming to support Real Madrid.

Endrick transferred to Real Madrid

Endrick deleted the tweet after a few hours, but the “damage” seems to have been done, although Real Madrid fans have time to forget the slip up as the young Brazilian is due in Spain in 2024. Endrick has only played 7 games and scored 3 goals in Brazil, although he did score 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams.

Endrick is seen by many as the next Romario and one of the biggest prospects of Brazilian soccer for the years to come, Real Madrid is said to have beaten out Liverpool and PSG for the teenager's signature.