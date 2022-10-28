The 16-year-old striker already has 2 goals in 4 Brazilian league matches and is drawing interest from PSG.

Almost two years ago the name of Endrick began to pop up around the world as the next best thing to come out of Brazil. The now 16-year-old is no longer just a youth player but a full-blown professional.

In the Brazilian league, Endrick has already netted 2 times in 4 matches, coming off the bench mostly for club Palmeiras. The left footed striker has been compared to other Brazilian greats like Romario and Ronaldo.

Now according to Marca, Endrick has interest from two major clubs in Europe, Real Madrid and PSG with the Spanish giants ready to pounce.

Endrick to Real Madrid?

According to the report, Real Madrid want to make the deal happen now rather than wait as they have learned of the growing interest of PSG. The sale would mean that Endrick would stay in Brazil until the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid has recently hit a home run with Brazilian signings none more evident than Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior. PSG on the other hand has interest and could make a pounce for the player valued between $15- 20 million.

Endrick scored goals at will as a youth player and due to regulations could not move out of Brazil until his 18th birthday. Still a European club could sign him and loan him back to Palmeiras.