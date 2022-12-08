Real Madrid is set to pay a grand total of $72 million for a 16-year-old Brazilian striker, it is the Spanish giant’s latest investment on a talent from Brazil.

Seven games and three goals is all Real Madrid needed to execute a major transfer for a 16-year-old Brazilian striker many pundits have stated is the next Romario. Real Madrid already has four Brazilian on their books and all of them are all under 25 years old.

Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Éder Militão are already firm starters at the club with on loan midfielder Reinier Jesus getting experience at Girona. Brazil has been a goldmine for the Spanish giants as they are set to spend what normal clubs would spend on a star player for a 16-year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to pay a $60 million transfer fee and $12 million in taxes to sign Endrick from Brazilian side Palmeiras. Here are the details of the transfer.

Endrick to Real Madrid

Due to child labor laws Endrick will be allowed to join Real Madrid in 2024, and all the pertinent documents are to be signed in December to complete the deal.

Endrick will most likely stay and continue to develop at Palmeiras until he reaches his 18th birthday and then be allowed to join Real Madrid. It is a major transfer fee considering that Endrick has only played 7 games and scored 3 goals. Although he did score 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams.

Endrick is seen by many as the next Romario and one of the biggest prospects of Brazilian soccer for the years to come, Real Madrid is said to have beaten out Liverpool and PSG for the teenager's signature.