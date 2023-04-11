For the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Real Madrid will host Chelsea. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Real Madrid will receive Chelsea this Wednesday, April 12 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online free in the US on Fubo]

This same series of quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 is repeated. The same rivals in the same instance, although with very different realities from 1 year ago. On the side of Real Madrid, they are still candidates to defend their title, but they are not as solid as last season.

The Chelsea thing is even worse. During 2021/2022 they fought for all the competitions they played, while in this 2022/2023 they are doing quite badly. The only competition in which they still have a chance is the Champions League, so even though they are the underdogs, they will do everything possible to surprise Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 13)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 13)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 13)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 13)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, HRT 2

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+

