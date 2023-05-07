Real Madrid will face Manchester City in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Real Madrid will play against Manchester City for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first of a semifinal that promises to be truly intense and fought. They are two teams that were among the main candidates to win this edition of the UEFA Champions League, which is why many consider that this could be an anticipated final.

On the one hand there will be the current leaders of the Premier League, Manchester City, who for quite some time now have as their main objective to win this tournament. However, they will have a tough series since their rivals will be Real Madrid, the last champions, and top winners of the UCL.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Carlos Ancelotti will put a team with many changes in relation to the XI that lost to Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City probable lineup

The Manchester City team would be quite similar to the one that beat Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League. A forced change would be that of Ake for Walker due to an injury to the Dutch player.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

