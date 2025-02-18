Where to watch Alianza Lima vs Boca Juniors in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Alianza Lima will face off against Boca Juniors in what will be the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores second round. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

Boca Juniors kick off their 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign with eyes set on capturing their seventh title. Despite a shaky start in domestic play, the Xeneizes have shown steady improvement and aim for a strong showing in their opening match against Peruvian side Alianza Lima.

Alianza, a storied club in this competition, are looking to reestablish themselves in the group stage, enter as underdogs but remain confident they can capitalize on Boca’s yet-to-be-realized potential this season.

When will the Alianza Lima vs Boca Juniors match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, February 18, with Alianza Lima facing off against Boca Juniors the first leg of the second round. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Angelo Campos of Alianza Lima – Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Alianza Lima vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Alianza Lima and Boca Juniors will be available to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, and Fanatiz.