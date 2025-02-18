NBA legend slams Jimmy Butler over controversial Heat exit, Warriors trade

NBA star Jimmy Butler’s departure from the Miami Heat was clouded by controversy, internal conflicts, and multiple suspensions. Despite leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances, his relationship with the franchise deteriorated rapidly, culminating in a dramatic fallout and an eventual trade to the Golden State Warriors.

Butler faced several suspensions for conduct deemed disruptive to the team, with the situation escalating to an indefinite suspension as the Heat explored trade options. Ultimately, Miami sent Butler to Golden State just a day before the trade deadline, leaving a bitter taste for many in the organization and fanbase.

Former Warriors and Heat star Tim Hardaway did not hold back in his criticism of Butler, calling him a “crybaby” over his handling of the situation. Hardaway, who had standout years with both franchises, voiced his frustration with Butler’s actions, emphasizing the importance of team stability.

“I didn’t agree with what [Butler] was doing,” Hardaway said. “You’re under contract. You’re a baby. You’re a crybaby because they said ‘no’ to you… You can’t deviate and mess up the team… I fault [the Heat] for letting him get away with a bunch of stuff too.”

Hardaway, a three-time All-Star with the Warriors and a two-time All-Star with the Heat, is a respected voice in both organizations, making his criticism all the more impactful.

Butler gets his wish: A trade to Golden State

Despite the controversy, Jimmy Butler ultimately landed where he wanted—on a title-contending team. His unprofessional exit from Miami led to a fresh start alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State.

While the drama surrounding his departure stirred debate, both Butler and the Heat have moved on. Butler now joins a powerhouse franchise with championship aspirations, while the Heat begin a new chapter, looking to rebuild in the wake of their star’s exit.