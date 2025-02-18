Neymar and other stars strongly complain about use of synthetic turf in Brazil

The Brazilian league has made great progress in recent years, attracting top players like Coutinho and Thiago Silva. Brazilian teams are the most successful in Copa Libertadores. In the last eight years, seven Brazilian teams have won the title. After this success, Neymar Jr decided to return to the Brazilian league, sparking a revolution in the local tournament. However, Neymar also used his influence to lead a campaign against artificial turf in the tournament.

“It’s worrying to see the direction Brazilian soccer is taking. It’s absurd that we have to discuss synthetic turf on our fields. Objectively, with the size and representativeness of our soccer, this shouldn’t even be an option. The solution to a bad pitch is to make a good pitch, simple as that,” stated Neymar Jr, Thiago Silva, Coutinho, Depay and other star players on their Instagram profile.

Besides, they argue that the turf quality does not reflect the high level of the teams. Brazilian clubs have spent millions to sign international stars like Memphis Depay and Neymar. At the same time, they have sold young talents like Endrick and Vitor Roque for massive transfer fees. Despite the millionaire investments on star players, little has been done to improve playing conditions, including turf quality and training facilities.

Neymar and other stars draw bold comparisons to European soccer

Besides asking for better turf for their teams, Neymar and other stars made a comparison of the Brazilian league with European leagues: “In the most respected leagues in the world, the players are listened to and investments are made to ensure the quality of the pitch in the stadiums. It’s about offering quality for those who play and watch.”

Brazilian soccer stars are drawing comparisons between the league’s turf quality and that of European fields. They argue that if Brazil wants to compete with Europe, it must improve both turf conditions and training facilities.

“If Brazil wants to play a leading role in the world soccer market, the first step should be to demand the quality of the pitch on which the players play and train,” stated Neymar Jr, Thiago Silva, Coutinho, Depay and other star players on their Instagram profile.

Investing in players alone will not be enough to elevate the league’s overall level. To perform at their best, athletes need high-quality playing surfaces and top-tier training conditions.