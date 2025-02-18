NFL News: Jordan Love might lose key Packers teammate for 2025 season

The Green Bay Packers will look to be contenders once again in the upcoming NFL season, aiming for better results after their playoff exit last year. With the goal of building on what they accomplished, Jordan Love, the team’s starting quarterback, could be without a teammate as they head into the new season.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander still has a valid contract through the 2025 season, but all signs point to his future being away from Wisconsin. The main reason? A lack of consistent play over the past few years.

According to reports from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Alexander appears to be farther away than ever from Lambeau Field, though his final destination for this NFL season remains uncertain. Over the last two seasons, he’s played in just 14 games, while in the past four years, he has appeared in a total of 34 contests.

The talented cornerback joined the Packers in 2018, coming from the Louisville Cardinals. He was selected by Green Bay in the first round with the 18th overall pick.

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to an interception during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Brian Gutekunst’s frustration with the situation

At the start of last season, there were high expectations for Jaire Alexander to see significant playing time, given his talent and the pressure placed on him. Unfortunately, this didn’t come to fruition, which now makes his departure seem likely.

Regarding this situation, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed feeling frustrated, mainly because the team has not been able to enjoy their cornerback for as much time as they had hoped. “No, there’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there,” Gutekunst said. “That’s tough. I feel for him. He wants to be out there and wants to play, but, no, no disconnect.”

A knee injury sidelined Alexander for 9 of the last 10 games played by Green Bay. Given the circumstances, his future with the franchise began to be called into question.

GM Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines in the 3rd quarter against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alexander’s contractual situation

Although he still has a contract with the Green Bay Packers, the franchise has begun to consider the possibility that the talented cornerback may not remain with the team for the upcoming season.

Alexander carries a cap hit of nearly $25 million for the 2025 season. If the Packers were to release him, they would save over $6.8 million, and if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, they could free up more than $17 million in cap space.