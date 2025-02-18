Jake Paul stirs major controversy with false Parkinson’s claim about Mike Tyson, apologizes publicly

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. This time, it’s not because of a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez, but due to ill-advised comments about boxing legend Mike Tyson.

During a live broadcast with Adin Ross, Paul made an incorrect statement, claiming that Tyson, his former opponent, suffered from Parkinson’s disease. These comments quickly stirred up strong reactions, particularly due to the serious nature of the disease. Mike Tyson, in response, swiftly denied Paul’s claims through a statement to the New York Post, emphasizing that he is in perfect health.

“[Toad] is what cured Mike Tyson’s Parkinson’s. No, sorry, toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight,” Paul said during the live stream, which caused confusion and concern among his audience.

Paul apologizes, Tyson sets the record straight

Realizing the negative consequences of his words, Jake Paul took to “X” (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology. “Bruh… Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson’s.. (expletive). Why the (expletive) is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke,” Paul wrote. “Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”

(L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Tyson, who has openly discussed using a hallucinogen derived from the toad, shared his experience during a 2019 interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan. “I came across this thing called the toad. I smoked this medicine, drug, whatever you want to call it, and I’ve never been the same,” Tyson said.

“I look at life differently. I look at people differently. It’s almost like dying and being reborn… It’s inconceivable. I tried to explain it to some people, to my wife, I don’t have the words to explain it. It’s almost like you’re dying, you’re submissive, you’re humble, you’re vulnerable — but you’re invincible still in all.” Tyson added.

Tyson and Paul: Boxing futures

Despite the controversy, it’s important to note that Mike Tyson, now 58 years old, is in good health. He hasn’t participated in professional boxing for nearly two decades, save for a recent exhibition match.

While Tyson’s professional boxing career appears to be over, Jake Paul’s rise in the sport continues. However, this latest incident could have an impact on his public image, raising questions about his professionalism and responsibility moving forward.

