Alphonso Davies is a top player, the 22-year-old has come a long way since his debut in Major League Soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Davies has turned into one of the best players at his position in the world and has already won 12 championships at Bayern Munich.

Now with his contract ending in June of 2025, the German giants are working hard to resign their prize asset, but Real Madrid has begun to show interest and are very serious about acquiring Alphonso Davies by 2024.

According to El Español, Real Madrid has a plan in place to secure the signing of Alphonso Davies and it would entitle the signing and exiting of other players. Davies is seen as a player that could play for the Spanish giants for at least 10 years.

Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid?

According to Bild the idea is for Bayern Munich to resign Alphonso Davies as soon as possible but Real Madrid’s plan is to wait until 2024 and make a formidable offer that would send the Canadian to Madrid, leaving Bayern little choice but to sell or risk losing Davies on a free.

Real Madrid is hoping to give Alphonso Davies a huge pay hike considered he earns a reported 9 million euros a year, making him one of the least paid players at Bayern Munich. For Real Madrid it is more about a waiting game since they know Bayern Munich have no intentions to sell Davies now.

For Bayern Munich if Alphonso Davies were to resign it would be for a huge pay raise and a huge transfer clause. Alphonso Davies has very little left to prove at Bayern Munich who continue to dominate the Bundesliga, Real Madrid would be the holy grail especially considering the Spanish giants have Jude Bellingham in their sights as well as the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.