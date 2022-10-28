Since joining Bayern in January 2019, Alphonso Davies has swiftly come to prominence and is now largely considered one of the finest offensive full-backs in the world. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the German champions.

Alphonso Davies has risen to prominence quickly and is now widely regarded as one of the greatest attacking full-backs in the world. The Canadian speed demon, who signed with Bayern in January 2019, has been an integral part of the team's starting lineup since then. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as a promising young football talent because of his blistering speed, deft touch, inventiveness, and crossing skills.

His most impressive aspects of his are adaptability and speed. In addition, his agility and versatility enable him to make an impact on the field in any role. He has dazzled fans with his skills and set new benchmarks for both Canada and the Bavarians. Already the most decorated male soccer player in his nation's history, Davies is on the verge of entering the hall of fame of Canadian sports legends.

If he does well for the Canucks at the World Cup, he may accomplish this miraculous feat before he blows out his 22nd birthday candle. Many of his teammates and opponents have praised him as being among the finest players in the world because of his lightning-fast speed, imposing physique, and explosive performance.

Alphonso Davies' contract with Bayern

After joining the German side in 2019 from Vancouver Whitecaps, the Canadian international had a tremendous debut season in left defense. Thus, the following year, he extended his stay at Bayern Munich by signing a new deal that runs until June 2025.

When compared to other teams, Bayern's interpretation of the wing-back positions has always been more offensive. Players like David Alaba, Philipp Lahm, and Joshua Kimmich have often been urged to take the initiative in the offensive zone. Davies is even more of a goal threat, always charging forward to fill the void created by his wing attackers' runs.

How much does Alphonso Davies make a week?

As a result of his long and successful tenure with the Munich giants, the defender gets compensated handsomely. Despite his youth, he will keep putting up big numbers for his side. It is clear that he is very motivated, and that this would only lead to great achievements in his career.

According to Capology, Alphonso Davies' current annual salary is close to €11.2 million gross / €6 million net. Taking this account, the Dutch winger would earn about €937,000 per month or €216,000 a week. That would make it nearly €43,000 a day, or around €5,400 per hour, or €90 per minute.