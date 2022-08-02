Bayern Munich's Canadian star Alphonso Davies' participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be motivated by his philanthropy. Find out what would drive him to take the Maple Leafs as far as possible in Qatar 2022.

The performance of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have to be closely watched, as in addition to the inherent motivation to transcend in soccer's most prestigious tournament, he will have another reason to try to go as far as possible with Canada.

The Maple Leafs' fans are currently celebrating because after a long and painful 36-year absence, they have finally qualified for Qatar 2022. And it is a fact that one of the main culprits are Alphonso Davies skills.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a tough test for Canada, as the Final Draw held on April 1 of this year, placed them in a difficult group, F, in which they will face the powerful Belgium, the always complicated Croatia (current runner-up) and the enthusiastic Morocco.

Alphonso Davies and his love for Canada

Of Liberian parents, the current Bayern Munich player was born in a refugee camp in Ghana. At the age of 5, he emigrated with his family to Edmonton, Canada, where his life changed and he had the opportunity to play soccer in an organized way.

In fact, it was this sport that allowed him to integrate more fully into society, making him feel as if Canada was his homeland. So it was that he joined the Whitecaps FC academy in 2015 and two years later, at the age of 17, he received Canadian nationality (until then he was Liberian).

The rest is history: the brilliant breakthrough of Alphonso Davies in MLS that caught the attention of German giants Bayern Munich in 2018; his year of adaptation to the Bundesliga, and his definitive explosion from 2019 to become the best Canadian footballer today and one of the most interesting players of the Bavarians.

Davies and his philanthropy for Qatar 2022

With the certainty that, barring any indiscipline or serious injury, he will be a member of Canada's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Alphonso Davies has already begun to make plans for the financial compensation he will receive for playing in the tournament that will take place in the Middle East from November 21 to December 18.

It is known that all 32 National Teams that will participate in Qatar 2022 will receive at least $10.5 million in prize money from FIFA. Obviously, the further a team advances in the tournament, the greater the financial reward it receives: the champion will pocket $42 million.

It is a fact that of the amount they will receive from FIFA, the federations will only give a percentage to players and coaching staff. Thus, according to information from Sports Net of Canada, the Canadian federation will give 30 percent of its earnings to the main players in the game: the players and the coaching staff.

In view of this situation, Alphonso Davies has decided to donate all that the Canadian Federation gives him in economic prizes to the charity of that country, as a way of retribution for all that that nation has given him. For sure, this will have an extra motivation to advance as much as possible with Canada in Qatar 2022.