Real Valladolid and Real Madrid will face each other in what will be the Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in Italy, Japan and Germany on DAZN.

La Liga Matchday 15 will have a very interesting game when these two rivals face each other. On the one hand, Real Valladolid are in the middle of the standings, but with very little difference over Sevilla, the last ones that would be relegated to the second division. They need to keep getting points to get away from that tricky zone.

Real Madrid lost the leadership at the hands of Barcelona. However, the difference with the "Cule" teams is only two points, so if they don't win, and the "Merengues" do, they could match them or even surpass them. Of course, Ancelotti's team will go in search of those three points.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid that will take place at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium will be played on Friday, December 30 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid

The game that Real Valladolid and Real Madrid will play for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in Italy, Germany and Japan on DAZN. Options in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

