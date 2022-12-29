Real Valladolid will play against Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid are candidates to win all the competitions ahead of you this season thanks to their great team. Of course, La Liga 2022/2023 is no exception and that is why they are fighting for the first places. At the moment they are second only two points behind Barcelona and of course they are looking for leadership.

In the case of the locals, Real Valladolid, they have to be very attentive to the lower part of the standings, since Sevilla are only 6 points behind them. However, if you look up, they are also 6 points behind Osasuna, the last to enter an International Cup. It will be important to obtain, even if it is one point to get closer to the first 7 positions and think about qualifying for a Cup.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Real Valladolid will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Friday, December 30 at the Jose Zorilla Stadium in Valladolid, Spain.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (December 31)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (December 31)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 11:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 2:00 AM (December 31)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (December 31)

Iran: 12:00 AM (December 31)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Japan: 5:30 AM (December 31)

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (December 31)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (December 31)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Senegal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (December 31)

South Africa: 11:30 PM

South Korea: 5:30 AM (December 31)

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

Tanzania: 11:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:30 PM

Tunisia: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 11:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN Fast+

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

