Rennes will battle with Shakhtar Donetsk at Roazhon Park in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League to see what team advances to the round of 16. Read more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Europa League in your country

The 2022-2023 Europa League has the game between Rennes and Shakhtar Donetsk as one of the most open series of the knockout round play-off part of the draw. The match will be played at Roazhon Park having the Ukrainians travelling to France with a slight advantage after a 2-1 win. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk online free in the US on FuboTV]

Rennes were a dominant team in the middle of the season, but they weren’t able to keep up the pace. That could have been the reason why they lost the first leg since they were in a bad run, but they snapped out of it last weekend. The French broke a streak of three losses in a row with a 2-0 victory over Clermont that may give them some confidence back.

Shakhtar Donetsk don’t have the benefit of a steady competitive league, although they managed to put their opponents in trouble. Despite the previous clash had them taking a two-goal lead that could have been decisive, winning the contest a week ago proved the Ukrainians have enough talent to repeat in France.

Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 24)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 24)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 24)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 24)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 24)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 24)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 24)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Ukraine: 10:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: Free, W9, Molotov

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport OTT 6

Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 258, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 6

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport OTT 6, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 12, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, W9 Suisse

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, BTSport.com

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App