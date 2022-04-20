Sergio Ramos joined PSG in July 2021. The defender has only played 8 games this season and injuries have become a common occurrence for him, which is why the club's directors want him to leave the club. Here check out five clubs that could sign the Spaniard.

In June 2021 and after 16 years Sergio Ramos said goodbye to Real Madrid. At La Casa Blanca he played 671 matches, scored 101 goals, and won 22 titles. “They offered me a one-year contract and I wanted two. I accepted the offer of one year with a salary reduction, but they told me that the term had already expired”, the Spaniard said. After that, Ramos joined PSG.

Everything was working perfectly, Ramos was happy: "For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number (4) in a great team. I am very glad to join PSG. It's a big change in my life, a new challenge, and a day I will never forget”, also the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “He is one of the best players in the world. Sergio is a complete footballer, and one of the best defenders in history. I am proud to see him with PSG's jersey”. But injuries became a common occurrence for the defender and the club began to look at him with a sidelong glance.

In the 2021-2022 season, Ramos played 8 games out of a possible 32. Jerôme Alonzo, who was Paris' goalkeeper from 2001 to 2008, stated: "He has the longest injury in the history of injuries". In addition, Leonardo, sporting director of the French club acknowledged: “Unfortunately, it didn't go the way we thought it would. It's hard for him, for everybody".

The defender signed a contract with PSG until June 2023 and earns 10,5 million euros per season, however, the institution is planning to terminate the contract earlier. According to Le Parisien, the center-back wants to remain in the French capital next season, but PSG officials do not want to keep him.

Which clubs could be interested in signing Sergio Ramos?

According to Transfermarkt, Sergio Ramos has a market value of 8,000,000 euros. Recently, the Spaniard of 36 years old confessed: "I would like to play four to five more years at the top level and then live another experience”. Several teams have been linked to Ramos and could sign him.

Sevilla

Sergio Ramos came up through the youth ranks of the Blanquirrojos. He played in Sevilla's first team from 2003 to 2005, he played 45 games and scored three goals. In June 2021, when Sergio Ramos' contract with Real Madrid was about to expire, Los Blanquirrojos made an offer to the defender. According to 'El Primer Palo', Sevilla offered Ramos a five-year contract and a salary of 7 million euros per season. In addition, he would later become an ambassador of the institution. The arrangement did not take place.

Real Madrid

The Spaniard played for Real Madrid for 16 years, and although he did not end on good terms with the directors, his return to the club could be a possibility. In his farewell conference, Ramos said: "I never wanted to leave Real Madrid. It's not goodbye, I'll be back sooner or later".

Juventus

Before PSG signed Ramos, Juventus tried to sign him. "Juventus offered him to join the team", published at that time Italian sports newspaper Corriere Dello Sport. It was for a two-year contract, but it did not fulfill.

Manchester United

The English club has made several attempts to sign Ramos. In 2015 they offered him a salary of 7 million euros per season, but no agreement was reached. In June 2021 they were one of those clubs interested in signing him, so why couldn't they try again?

Los Angeles Galaxy

The website Foot Mercato reported that Ramos is being followed by the MLS and Los Angeles Galaxy are interested in signing him in the middle of the year. Los Angeles Galaxy are a top-level club in the United States that have already signed players such as Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Moreover, taking into account that Ramos' current value is 8 million euros, the MLS club could sign him without problems.