Nearly a month ago, they were part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France. In the summer, however, these three stars would have to look for a new club.

The Qatar 2022 final was one for the ages. Argentina and France put on a show at the Lusail Stadium, delivering one of the greatest finals not only in World Cup but also in sports history.

La Albiceleste were in control for much of the game, but Kylian Mbappe put things level in the blink of an eye. In extra time, the Frenchman once again tied the match to force the penalty shootout.

In the end, it was Lionel Messi's team that had the upper hand. The game is still fresh in the memory, but since the club season is back in full swing, the World Cup is also part of the past. Therefore, Juventus wouldn't hesitate in parting with three players who took part in that final.

Juventus to part ways with three World Cup finalists - report

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus aim to reduce the wage bill for next season. Therefore, the Old Lady would be open to parting with five players: Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, and Alex Sandro.

Di Maria started for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, putting his side 2-0 shortly after Ousmane Dembele tripped him for Messi's opening goal from the penalty spot. He arrived in Turin as a free agent in the summer, signing a one-year contract. Now it looks like Juve are not interested in an extension.

Paredes came off the bench in the Qatar 2022 decider, scoring his shot in the penalty kicks. He left PSG for Juventus on loan this season, but the Italian giants wouldn't trigger the buy option clause at the end of the season.

Rabiot, another former Paris Saint-Germain player, started for France in the last World Cup final. He's entering the final months of his contract with Juve, and it seems that he won't stay for longer. Cuadrado and Sandro are also set to become free agents as Juventus look ready for a squad overhaul.