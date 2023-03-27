Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a Real Madrid player whose contract with the crosstown rivals runs out at the end of the season.

Nothing has gone according to plan for Atletico Madrid this season. After years of continuous growth, the current campaign is probably the most disappointing one in Diego Simeone's tenure.

Not only did the Colchoneros fail to get through the UEFA Champions League group stage - not even dropping to the Europa League - they have also struggled in LaLiga as they're 13 points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

Additionally, Atleti lost to city rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. That's why the club has reportedly started to think about the summer transfer window, in which they plan to make a free move that would infuriate the neighbors.

Report: Atletico Madrid interested in Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Dani Ceballos, who is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid. At 26, the Spain international is in control of his own destiny after years of waiting for his chance at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos hasn't had much playing time with Los Blancos since joining the team in 2017. In fact, he was sent on loan to Arsenal between 2019 and 2021. Whether he's in Real Madrid's plans for the future remains to be seen, but time is running out and Ceballos could end up playing for the crosstown rivals next season.