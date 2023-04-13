Bayern's issues seem to have worsened after their loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Sadio Mane, one of their major offseason additions last summer, may be forced to depart after he got into a brawl with Leroy Sane.

During a heated dressing room argument after their 3-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Manchester City on Tuesday, Sadio Mane allegedly punched his Bayern teammate Leroy Sane in the face. According to German outlet BILD, the two players got into it verbally at the end of the game following a failed offensive play, and the argument continued in the locker room even after the game was done.

Reports claim that the Senegal international became upset with his German colleague's on-field comments and retaliated by striking him, leaving noticeable wounds on his face. The two had to be separated by the other players, and Sane eventually left the locker room to cool things off.

The issue at the Allianz Arena is still being evaluated, but Sky Sports Germany state that the former Liverpool ace would apologize to his teammates later on Thursday. In addition to, disciplinary measures like fines, and bans, it is believed that Bayern's management is even considering terminating Mane's contract.

How have Bayern punished Sadio Mane for his spat with Leroy Sane?

The event has sent shockwaves across the soccer community, and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner has already received a heavy penalty from his German team. The 31-year-old be punished and will not be available for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim at home for the Bavarians.

"Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is Mane's misconduct after FC Bayern's Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine", an official statement from Bayern said.

After paying €32 million to the Merseysiders less than a year ago, rumors in Germany suggest that the 31-year-old former Liverpool attacker might still see his contract ripped up, or that the Bundesliga giants could try to sell him in the summer. His two-and-a-half-year which he signed last summer, is still in effect.