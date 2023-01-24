Before he agreed to a massive deal with the Saudi Arabian side, Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly made it clear to his agent which European clubs he wanted to play for.

Cristiano Ronaldo took the soccer community by surprise in this winter transfer window, taking his talents outside Europe to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in a mind-blowing deal. Previously, the Portuguese star had burned all his bridges with Manchester United.

Only a year after making a sensational return to Old Trafford, the 37-year-old was reportedly looking to leave for a Champions League club in the summer, since United had failed to clinch a top-four finish the previous season.

Erik ten Hag dropping Ronaldo from the starting eleven only made things worse, as the veteran striker eventually forced his way out. But before he moved to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was reportedly interested in two European giants in particular.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ordered his agent to place him in Munich or London

According to El Mundo, Cristiano Ronaldo gave his agent an ultimatum, ordering Jorge Mendes to place him at either Bayern Munich or Chelsea. Otherwise, they were done.

In the end, Mendes couldn’t grant his client’s wish and their relationship came to an end. Ronaldo instead hired Ricardo Refuge, who helped him land a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has already made his debut in the Saudi Pro League, captaining Al-Nassr in their 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq. His team is currently atop the league standings with 33 points, one clear of Al Hilal but with a game in hand.