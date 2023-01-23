If getting to coach one of the best strikers on Earth is a blessing, let alone two. One of Cristiano Ronaldo's former managers will now work with Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without any doubt one of the best players the game has ever seen. Even if he's not performing at the highest level in Europe anymore, the Portuguese striker continues to draw a lot of attention.

Since he joined Al-Nassr this summer, the Saudi Arabian club has made more headlines than ever before. Besides, last week many people tuned in to a club friendly in Riyadh just to see Ronaldo against Lionel Messi once again.

His legacy is therefore unquestionable, though it's true that a changing of guard is already happening. Now it's the turn for other strikers to take the limelight, and Fernando Santos will have the luck to coach Robert Lewandowski after working with Ronaldo for so many years.

Former Ronaldo's coach at Portugal to take charge of Lewandowski's Poland

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernando Santos has reached an agreement to become the new head coach of Poland. The 68-year-old will take over for Czesław Michniewicz, who led the team to the round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

Santos spent the last eight years at the helm of Portugal, guiding the country to their first ever international title at the Euro 2016 before delivering another trophy at the UEFA Nations League.

Though Ronaldo was an important part of his project, Santos ended up benching the veteran star in the most crucial stages of the last FIFA World Cup—including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco. After many years with CR7, Santos will now get to work with Lewandowski.