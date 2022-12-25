Following Tite resignation after Brazil's substandard elimination from the 2022 World Cup, the country has begun looking for a new manager. Recently, it has been revealed that Zinedine Zidane reportedly meets all the requirements set out by the Brazilian Football Federation.

The oddsmakers had placed Brazil as the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after their resounding 4-1 win over South Korea. Croatia, however, forced a penalty shootout and ultimately prevailed against the Seleçao in the Quarter-Finals, owing in large part to the heroics of shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic.

After Neymar scored the game's opening goal in the first half of extra time, it seemed like Tite and his players would easily dispatch the Checkered Ones. But in the nick of time in extra time, the 2018 World Cup runners-up scored an equalizer. Although they have won more men's World Cups than any other country, the Canarinho were ousted in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

The bulk of spectators were Brazilian, and they brought their warmth, fervor, and captivating music to the game. As the final buzzer sounded, however, there was no samba, no drums, and tambourine displays; instead, groups of CBF supporters dispersed into the night, carrying a palpable sense of loss.

Brazil aim to replace Tite with Zinedine Zidane after World Cup disappointment

After the dispiriting elimination from the 2022 World Cup, Brazil's national team manager Tite said he will be stepping down. After the loss to Croatia, the 61-year-old announced the decision that had been widely speculated around since before the tournament began. After 81 matches, he exited with a 60-21 win-loss record.

Now, the Brazilians need to fill a spot on the bench. As a result, the French media have speculated that former France national team player and current free agent manager, Zinedine Zidane may be the perfect candidate to fill the open managerial position. Since his departure from Real Madrid in May 2021, Zidane has been often linked to a variety of managerial positions, notably those with Les Bleus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United before the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

According to the French publication L'Equipe, the 50-year-old boss has now surfaced as a prospective alternative for Tite. The report claims that Zidane satisfies all the CBF criteria since he is both a foreigner and a free agent with an extensive managerial history. They do note, though, that everything hangs on Didier Deschamps' decision on his future with France.

Zidane would be the most likely contender to replace Deschamps as manager of Les Blues if the latter were to step down. In addition, the boss formerly commanded many Brazilian national team members at Real Madrid, including Vinicius, Eder Militao, and Casemiro. Zidane has a chance of becoming the first non-local coach of the Seleção since the Argentine Filpo Nunez in 1965.