Paris Saint-Germain made it their mission to prevent Kylian Mbappe from signing with Real Madrid, and they were successful in their efforts. They reportedly tried to sell the Frenchman to another club for an outrageous sum that would have broken all records in world soccer.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe almost signed with Real Madrid last year, but changed his mind at the last minute and signed a new deal with the Ligue 1 winners instead. The whole ordeal was disappointing for Carlo Ancelotti's side since they thought they had secured the services of a top striker.

However, due to the late course correction, communication between the club and the player's camp broke down. Ever since, rumors have circulated concerning the Spanish side's position on a potential transfer for the 24-year-old.

Despite recent tensions between him and the PSG camp, the striker has reportedly not given up hope of one day playing for the Whites. Nonetheless, recent rumors have emerged that the reigning French champions would do whatever to keep him from moving to Madrid.

PSG offered Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool for astronomical sum

Even though Kylian Mbappe only inked his new contract this summer, Premier League outfit Liverpool have been given the opportunity to sign him over the remainder of the current season. One story makes the astonishing assertion that the Frenchman has just one viable exit choice, and that is to join the Reds, who are said to be preparing for a Qatari takeover attempt.

In fact, Paris Saint-Germain had reportedly been doing all they can to prevent him from joining Real Madrid. The Athletic now claims the Parisians actively worked to prevent Mbappe from signing with the Madrid giants, instead demanding any potential deal go to Liverpool.

Antero Henrique, a consultant at PSG, reportedly paved the way for the French star to quit the club in July, as detailed in the report. Henrique, though, maintained that any departure would have to be to England, and he and the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi set a staggering transfer value of €400 million.