Spanish veteran defender Sergio Ramos has missed a great deal of the season with Paris Saint-Germain as a result of injuries, and he has failed to deliver after his free transfer last summer. As a result, he reportedly looks ready to finish his unsuccessful adventure in France.

Sergio Ramos arrived at French giants Paris Saint-Germain as a big reinforcement in the defensive department, signing a two-year contract until June 2023. However, since then, the legendary former Real Madrid captain has been out of action due to a calf injury and a series of setbacks in his recuperation and thus, he has appeared only five times this season.

The last time the central defender stepped on the field was on January 23 in the 4-0 trashing over Reims in the French Ligue 1. Since moving to the French capital, Ramos has been sidelined for a total of 168 days, which has forced him to miss as many as 29 games for the Red-and-Blues across all competitions.

Even PSG sporting director Leonardo has recently admitted that the addition of the Spanish veteran has not gone according to plan so far: "Regrettably, things have not gone as planned. It's a challenging situation for him and everyone else. But we've made it obvious to him. It will be evident to everyone the day it is announced that he is no longer able to play."

PSG-Sergio Ramos: Inevitable end?

There have been various rumors linking Sergio Ramos to a shocking early exit from the Parc des Princes, and a transfer away could become a realistic option once the summer transfer window opens. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that PSG could look to terminate the centre-back's contract at the end of the season.

It is said that the club hierarchy have been frustrated with the whole Ramos situation considering his high earnings. Despite the fact that he is tied to the French side for another season, PSG might offer the defender severance pay in order to cut short his stay in Paris. In addition, they feel that the ex-Los Blancos stalwart, who turns 36 in late March, will hardly be able to help the squad come next term considering his age and condition.