The Deadpool actor and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator will put on their boots and kick a ball for their Welsh club Wrexham in the United States.

The story of Wrexham has gripped the United States, first of all the interest that two Hollywood actors would buy a National League team in hopes of one day making it to the Premier League became a global hit.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been the marketing faces of the club as they currently sit second in firm control of one of the playoff spots for promotion. Wrexham A.F.C. is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional association football team in the world.

The club has a vast history of local support, a history that captivatedRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have gone all in for the club and are doing everything they can to up Wrexham’s profile, even playing in a game themselves.

Wrexham tour in the United States

The two actors will participate in a celebrity seven a side tournament, in which Wrexham will be represented by player-coach David Jones, as well as former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

The tournament will also have a team managed by former USMNT star Clint Dempsey, and a team coached by Heather O'Reilly that will include various former USWNT stars.

The tournament is set to take place from May 31-June 4 and will be held in Cary, North Carolina. The tournament will hand the winner a prize of $1 million.

The professional side of Wrexham is also rumored to be preparing a tour of the United States where they may play friendlies against various USL and MLS sides. The docuseries Welcome to Wrexham is chronicling the ins and outs of the club as they try to move up the English soccer pyramid.