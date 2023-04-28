Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham, have recently lobbied for Gareth Bale to come out of retirement. Now, the Canadian-American actor has dropped a hint about the former star's future.

This tale of the third oldest football club in the world, Wrexham will live forever in legend. From the brink of extinction to a promising team, thanks to Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Now Ryan Reynolds is trying to recruit new members as the team gets ready to compete in EFL League Two next season. Gareth Bale is one of the most well-known among them.

The Welsh team received praise from the former Tottenham and Real Madrid player after their promotion. "Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you’re doing at Wrexham", the retired player said in a video, suggesting a time and place for possible negotiations.

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds drops strong Gareth Bale hint

The Canadian-American actor chimed in after Bale's response, saying, "I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob's back if you'll give Wrexham a season." He updated his original article shortly thereafter, writing, "Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan."

Ryan Reynolds, though, is still holding out hope that he might coax Gareth Bale out of retirement. On Thursday, he teased supporters by posting a photo on Twitter of the ex-Wales captain in a Wrexham shirt.

The Photoshop-edited image depicts the 33-year-old scoring a goal while wearing the Red Dragons' red home shirt, while co-owners Rob McElhenney and Reynolds looked on stoically.