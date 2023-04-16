Sadio Mane has had a rough week, as the attacker was banned from Bayern's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday due to a brawl with teammate Leroy Sane. There are already rumors circulating that the Senegalese has decided what to do with his future in Germany.

The German club's 3-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Manchester City on Tuesday led to the suspension and punishment of the 31-year-old Senegalese international, who allegedly hit his teammate in the face after the game. On the other hand, Sane's swollen lip from their off-the-field fight was plain to see on Saturday.

What is more, both sides seem to have wasted their money on Sadio Mane. The loss of a vital attacking component for Liverpool might be considered as two sides of the same coin. While, after losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, the Allianz Arena outfit failed to replace him with a new star player.

Where will Sadio Mane play next season?

As a result of everything that's been going on, many are anticipating that Mane will depart Germany during the summer transfer window. Football Insider report that the Bavarian giants have decided to make him available for sale in order to reclaim the majority of the funds they spent on the forward.

The report goes as far as to claim that Mane has told his close friend he 'misses Liverpool' and is eager to return to the Premier League this summer. It is believed that the player's age and the current depth in the attacking positions, though, might make the Reds' hierarchy reluctant to bring him back.