Salernitana will receive AC Milan in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
AC Milan are in second position in Serie A, but the great performance of Napoli has made the difference between the leaders and the second is 8 points. The "Rossoneri" need victory to be able to closely follow the Neapolitan team, since a greater difference would be very difficult to reduce.
In the case of Salernitana, their performances have been good enough not to have to suffer from relegation, but not enough to get close to qualifying positions for the International Cups. From both ends of the standings they are 10 points away, so it is up to themselves to go up or down.
Salernitana vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Salernitana will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Wednesday, January 4 at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Cameroon: 1:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 6:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
India: 6 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Iran: 4 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Japan: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (January 5)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Qatar: 3:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Senegal: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
South Korea: 9:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 3:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM
Tunisia: 1:30 PM
Uganda: 3:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Salernitana vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZ PLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZ PLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Máximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZ PLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)