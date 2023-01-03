Salernitana will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Salernitana will receive AC Milan in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

AC Milan are in second position in Serie A, but the great performance of Napoli has made the difference between the leaders and the second is 8 points. The "Rossoneri" need victory to be able to closely follow the Neapolitan team, since a greater difference would be very difficult to reduce.

In the case of Salernitana, their performances have been good enough not to have to suffer from relegation, but not enough to get close to qualifying positions for the International Cups. From both ends of the standings they are 10 points away, so it is up to themselves to go up or down.

Salernitana vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Salernitana will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Wednesday, January 4 at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

India: 6 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 4 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Japan: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (January 5)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Qatar: 3:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Senegal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

South Korea: 9:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 3:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Salernitana vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Máximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZ PLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

