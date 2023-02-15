Salzburg host AS Roma in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Red Bull Arena on February 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
As it's been a tradition during the last decade, Salzburg are dominating the Austrian Bundesliga with a comfortable advantage over Sturm Graz and LASK Linz. However, they couldn't surpass Group E in the Champions League against tough rivals such as Chelsea and AC Milan. As third place over Dinamo Zagreb, they ended in the Europa League playoffs.
Meanwhile, AS Roma couldn't win Group C in the 2022-2023 Europa League and, as second place behind Real Betis, Jose Mourinho and his squad have to fight for a ticket to the Round of 16 in the playoffs. Last year, AS Roma were champions of the new UEFA Europa Conference League.
Salzburg vs AS Roma: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Salzburg vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 8
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra