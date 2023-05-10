Sampdoria are living the toughest moment in their history and the Italian club might be headed towards total disaster. Check out the details.

Sampdoria have been officially relegated to Serie B in Italy. One of the most traditional clubs in the country couldn't save a disastrous season with only three wins after 34 matches. So far, they've received 61 goals.

Last Monday, Sampdoria fell 2-0 against Udinese and the worst fear for thousands of fans became a reality. The club lost the category as it is impossible for them to catch in the standings teams such as Hellas Verona, Lecce or Salernitana.

However, the tragedy might not stop there. After relegation from Serie A, the financial crisis for Sampdoria could also put at risk their existence. Read here to check out the details.

Sampdoria could file for bankruptcy in Italy

The economic situation of Sampdoria was already critical. Now, following official relegation, it's even worse. Without the income from Serie A, many experts believe the team won't survive. That’s why bankruptcy is a tangible option. However, if that happens, they will go down all the way to Serie D.

It's the same road taken some years ago by other clubs such as Parma or Palermo. Sampdoria was founded in 1946 after the merge of Sampierdarense and Andrea Doria. Throughout their history, the club have won one Scudetto, four Italian Cups (Coppa Italia), one Italian Super Cup, one Intertoto Cup and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

However, their most important moment came in the 1991-1992 edition of the European Cup. Sampdoria had a remarkable campaign, but lost 1-0 in the final against Barcelona at Wembley Stadium thanks to an unforgettable goal by Ronald Koeman.