Pumas UNAM visit Santos Laguna at Torreon on Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Santos Laguna face off with Pumas UNAM at TSM Corona on Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Santos Laguna were crushed 3-0 by Tigres UANL in the opener. It was a dominant performance by Andre Pierre Gignac and company leaving Santos with a lot to improve if they want to fight for the Liguilla. However, most experts believe the club will bounce back considering they were the third best team in Apertura 2022 regular season only behind America and Monterrey.

After Rafael Puente was named as new head coach of Pumas UNAM, many doubted about the appointment considering his lack of experience and recent bad results in Liga MX. However, Puente and his team started Clausura 2023 with a 2-1 victory at home against Juarez FC.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Santos Laguna host Pumas UNAM as part of Matchday 2 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 14 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at TSM Corona in Torreon, Coahuila.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM in the US

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM clash in Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 2.