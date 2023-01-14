Santos Laguna take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón. The home team want to win their first game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Santos Laguna started the last phase of the Mexican League with a 0-3 defeat against Tigres UANL. During the 2022 Apertura, Santos Laguna made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Pumas UNAM won a relatively easy game during the first matchweek of the Clausura 2023 Tournament against FC Juarez 2-1.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 14 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón.

Argentina: 12:05 AM January 15

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes