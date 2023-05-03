Lionel Messi was punished for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain after he took a trip to Saudi Arabia without permission. New photos of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his family have been released by the Saudi Tourism Authority, mere hours after it was announced that he would be suspended by the French club.

Lionel Messi is expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of the current campaign. The superstar's unapproved travel to Saudi Arabia this week is reportedly the last straw that prevented the club from extending his contract beyond the conclusion of the current season, L'Equipe say.

The World Cup winner had to go to the Middle East as part of his duties as the tourist ambassador for the nation, so he missed training with PSG on Monday—a day off that had been scheduled for the players before their loss to Lorient on Sunday. The 35-year-old's punishment is a two-week suspension during which he cannot participate in any team activities (including games and practices) and will receive a financial penalty.

While manager Christophe Galtier and sporting advisor Luis Campos did not approve of Messi's trip, it sparked much debate amongst his teammates at PSG, who were reportedly 'shocked'. Following the news that Lionel Messi would be suspended for two weeks, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, released photos from the player's unapproved trip to the country.

Lionel Messi and his family pose in Saudi Arabia in latest Twitter post

Photos of Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and their two children Ciro and Mateo were tweeted by the Saudi Arabian minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb: "I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality."

"Messi and his family treated themselves to a delightful selection of international cuisine and a luxurious shopping experience in ViaRiyadh followed by a fun-filled afternoon of games, VR experiences, & quality family time at Riyadh City Boulevard”, said the Saudi Arabian bureaucrat.