Serbia will clash with Lithuania at Stadion Rajko Mitić on Matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Serbia were able to qualify for the World Cup, but their performance there was disappointing. They finished last in the first round with just one point in three games, so they will be looking forward to changing that image. The Serbians must take advantage of being the best team of this sector in order to be in the next Euro.

Lithuania are a much less talented roster than their opponents. It’s not going to be easy for them ending in the first two places, although the other rivals are of similar potential. Their participation in the Nations League was very concerning since they finished last in their group at the third level.

Serbia vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time

Serbia will play against Lithuania at Stadion Rajko Mitić on Matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Friday, March 24.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 25)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 25)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 25)

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Lithuania: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: SporTV 2, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 6

Greece: Novasports Extra 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 6

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 6

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+