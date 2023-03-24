Group G of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will start with a battle between Serbia and Lithuania on Matchday 1. The game will take place at Stadion Rajko Mitić. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Serbia were able to qualify for the World Cup, but their performance there was disappointing. They finished last in the first round with just one point in three games, so they will be looking forward to changing that image. The Serbians must take advantage of being the best team of this sector in order to be in the next Euro.
Lithuania are a much less talented roster than their opponents. It’s not going to be easy for them ending in the first two places, although the other rivals are of similar potential. Their participation in the Nations League was very concerning since they finished last in their group at the third level.
Serbia vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time
Serbia will play against Lithuania at Stadion Rajko Mitić on Matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Friday, March 24.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 25)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 25)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 25)
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Lithuania: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Serbia vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: SporTV 2, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 6
Greece: Novasports Extra 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 6
Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 6
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UK: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+