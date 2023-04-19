Sevilla play against Manchester United at the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Sevilla and Manchester United meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 Europa League. This game will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla on April 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). This game will be as tight as the first leg, both teams will have to score and defend mercilessly. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League potential lineups.

Sevilla couldn't stop the offensive power of Manchester United in what was the first leg game that ended 2-2. At least now they have the home advantage.

Manchester United knows how to play against Spanish teams, they eliminated Barcelona and Real Betis, plus Manchester United won two games in Spain against those teams.

Sevilla probable lineup

Sevilla had problems during the first leg game, they allowed two early goals in the first half, and the worst thing that they didn't even score goals but the tie was thanks to two own goals by Red Devils' Malacia and Maguire.

There is no top scorer within Sevilla’s squad during the current Europa League edition, five goals scored by five different players.

This is the likely Sevilla’s lineup for this game: Yassine Bounou, Gonzalo Montiel, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcao, Marcos Acuña, Fernando, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United won the first game of this round but they made two mistakes that ended in a tie, but the good news is that they had more shots on target than Sevilla, 42% (5 of 12) vs 23% (3 of 13).

Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer with 15 goals, while Bruno Fernandes is the player with the most assists in the tournament with six.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Tyrell Malacia, Lisando Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Caseimo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Antony.