There will a very even clash in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League when Sevilla host PSV. This knockout round play-off will take place at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Sevilla is the team coming from the Champions League in this series after finishing third in a tough group. Having to play against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund took them out even before the last matchday. But the Spanish club is now in a better present winning three of four games in La Liga, only losing 3-0 to Barcelona.
PSV had a very decent first round in the Europa League, although they were paired with a top team. They got 13 points in six matchups, though that wasn’t enough to end ahead of English side Arsenal. The Dutch are in the fourth spot of the Eredivisie just four points behind the leader of their league.
Sevilla vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla will take on PSV at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 17)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Ireland: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, RMC Sport 3, TOD
Netherlands: Veronica TV, Watch ESPN, ESPN 2
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 13, RTL+
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+