Sevilla will go up against PSV at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

There will a very even clash in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League when Sevilla host PSV. This knockout round play-off will take place at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Sevilla is the team coming from the Champions League in this series after finishing third in a tough group. Having to play against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund took them out even before the last matchday. But the Spanish club is now in a better present winning three of four games in La Liga, only losing 3-0 to Barcelona.

PSV had a very decent first round in the Europa League, although they were paired with a top team. They got 13 points in six matchups, though that wasn’t enough to end ahead of English side Arsenal. The Dutch are in the fourth spot of the Eredivisie just four points behind the leader of their league.

Sevilla vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will take on PSV at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 17)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 17)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 17)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 17)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, RMC Sport 3, TOD

Netherlands: Veronica TV, Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 13, RTL+

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+