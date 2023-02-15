Shakhtar Donetsk will clash with Rennes in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. The game will be played at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego, in Warsaw, Poland. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes online in the US on Paramount+]

Shakhtar Donetsk come from the Champions League after a rough group F sent them here. Being paired with Real Madrid and RB Leipzig was too much for the team, but they were able to show their potential with more than decent level. The Ukrainians are currently second in their league five points behind Dnipro with one fewer game.

Rennes wasted the possibility to skip this round in the last matchday. Fenerbahce ended up being the leader of the group, although at least they could move to the next part. The French are in a bit of a slump right now having lost their last two Ligue 1 matchups conceding a total of six goals.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time

Shakhtar Donetsk will clash with Rennes at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego, in Warsaw, Poland, in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (February 17)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 17)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 17)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (February 17)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 17)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 17)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

Ukraine: 7:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 8 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

UK: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United States: Paramount+, TUDNxtra, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com