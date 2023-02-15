There will be a neutral site game in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League because Shakhtar Donetsk will have to host Rennes out of their home. The match will take place at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego, in Warsaw, Poland. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Shakhtar Donetsk come from the Champions League after a rough group F sent them here. Being paired with Real Madrid and RB Leipzig was too much for the team, but they were able to show their potential with more than decent level. The Ukrainians are currently second in their league five points behind Dnipro with one fewer game.
Rennes wasted the possibility to skip this round in the last matchday. Fenerbahce ended up being the leader of the group, although at least they could move to the next part. The French are in a bit of a slump right now having lost their last two Ligue 1 matchups conceding a total of six goals.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time
Shakhtar Donetsk will clash with Rennes at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego, in Warsaw, Poland, in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League this Thursday, February 16.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (February 17)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 17)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 17)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (February 17)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 17)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 17)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
Ukraine: 7:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 8 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
UK: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1
United States: Paramount+, TUDNxtra, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com