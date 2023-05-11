Season 2022/23 of the English Premier League is nearing its conclusion, with just four games remaining to play. A supercomputer has predicted the possible outcomes of the remaining games and the likelihood of relegation for each side currently in danger of being demoted.

As the Premier League season winds down, the stakes couldn't be higher for the best teams from England. There are just four weeks remaining of the 2022-23 season, and all 20 teams would want to end it on a good note.

Two clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal, are currently vying for the championship, with the Gunners particularly eager to win for the first time in over two decades. There has also been increased suspense in the relegation fight, which has only heated up in recent days.

Relegation-threatened sides were in play on Monday, including Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Leicester. Now that we're in the last month of the season, this struggle to avoid going down to the EFL Championship promises to be one for the ages, with as many as five clubs still in the mix.

Who could be relegated from Premier League as per FiveThirtyEight's supercomputer?

The potential Premier League standings at the season's conclusion have now been projected by a supercomputer. The data-driven forecasts of FiveThirtyEight's geniuses may help you anticipate the rest of the season.

They make predictions for each game using their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings. After Monday's games, the experts have predicted which teams will be relegated to the lower division at the conclusion of the current season.

After losing against Newcastle last weekend, Southampton have effectively been relegated to the Championship. They have a 2% probability of staying in the EPL based on the computer's projection that they will finish with 35 points and a 28% chance of survival. Meanwhile, though Everton played bravely against Leicester, the algorithm still predicts that they will be demoted from the English top division for the first time since 1951.

Nottingham Forest have a 52% probability of bouncing back to the Championship this season, while Leicester City's Foxes have a 30% chance of being relegated. Leeds, on the other hand, are at 56%, signaling serious concern for a team that has invested heavily and now has to rely on new coach Sam Allardyce to turn things around.