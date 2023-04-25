Taty Castellanos is the name that is on the lips of all La Liga fans for his incredible performance against Real Madrid. Here we will tell you everything about him, his age, height, position, and contract.

Girona's 4-2 victory against Real Madrid was important for two reasons: First, the home team achieved a historic victory against one of the biggest teams in Europe, which practically secures their place in the first division. Second, the result practically decided the outcome of La Liga.

The entire Girona team played a great game, but undoubtedly the player who caught everyone's attention was none other than Argentine Valentin Mariano "Taty" Castellanos (a player who was very close to playing for River Plate in his home country). Castellanos scored all four goals for his team.

The player who began his career at Universidad de Chile and played for five seasons at New York City FC in the MLS has achieved a historic milestone. He is the first player in the 21st century to score four goals in a game against Real Madrid. Here, we will tell you more about this player.

Age

Taty Castellanos was born in Guaymallen, Argentina on October 3, 1998, so he is currently 24 years old.

Height

The Argentine player measures 1.78 mts (5' 10").

Position

Although he can play as a right or left winger, Taty Castellanos' natural position is center forward.

Contract

The player is on loan from New York City FC. He has a current market value of $10.1 million. His salary is 298 thousand dollars.

